Man became involved in an altercation

After he became involved in an altercation with another man a 43-year-old man lashed out at him and struck him on the face.

Nono Ricardo Pelicho Santos, Granville Road, Portadown, admitted common assault on July 10 last year.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that the injured party alleged that he had met the defendant on the street and he had struck him a number of times, causing cuts to his face and lip.

Santos made a full and frank admission to police saying there was a verbal altercation between himself and the injured party. He lashed out and struck the injured party on the face.

District Judge Peter King said that the victim gave a ‘colourful account’ of what happened.

He said that the injured party said ‘I’m not fighting you, there are cameras in the town and I’m on bail’ to which the defendant said ‘I’m on bail but I don’t give a s—t’.

Mr Conor Downey, representing Santos, said there was drink involved, there were comments made and the defendant reacted very poorly.

Judge King said Santos had 15 previous convictions but had managed to stay out of trouble for four years.