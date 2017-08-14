Search

Man charged with attempted murder

� Tony Hendron/Tonypixnews. Sunday August 13th 2017. Serious assault on garvaghy Road. The scene early on Sunday morning at the Garvaghy Road-Ashgrove Road junction, Portadown, where two men were seriously assaulted in the early hours. Photo by TONY HENDRON/Tonypixnews
A 50-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault on two men in their 20s in Portadown.

The men, aged 22 and 25, were attacked in the Garvaghy Road area on Sunday.

They suffered head injuries after being attacked by a group of men who were carrying weapons at about 4.30am.

A burned-out car, believed to be related to the assault, was later found on the Drumnagoon Road.

The accused is expected before Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, August 14)..