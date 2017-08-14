Man charged with attempted murder

A 50-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault on two men in their 20s in Portadown.

The men, aged 22 and 25, were attacked in the Garvaghy Road area on Sunday.

They suffered head injuries after being attacked by a group of men who were carrying weapons at about 4.30am.

A burned-out car, believed to be related to the assault, was later found on the Drumnagoon Road.

The accused is expected before Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, August 14)..