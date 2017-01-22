Man due in court charged with Lurgan woman’s murder

Detectives investigating the death of 51-year-old Anita Downey in Lurgan on Friday have charged a man with murder.

The 51-year-old male is due to appear at Lisburn Magistates Court tomorrow (Monday).

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

PSNI Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Our enquiries into the murder of Anita are continuing and I would like to take this opportunity to ask the public for their assistance in locating a missing mobile phone which I believe has been missing somewhere in the Lurgan area since around 9pm on the evening of Thursday 19th January.

“I would ask anyone finding a phone anywhere in the Lurgan area to contact detectives at the incident room in Mahon Road station on 101.”