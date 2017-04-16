Man in serious condition following collision

A man in his 70s remains in a serious condition following a road trafffic collision in Portadown town centre yesterday (Saturday, April 15).

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian occurred on Market Street shortly before 3pm. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70’s, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who was on Market Street yesterday afternoon and who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Mahon Road on 101 quoting reference number 703 of 15/04/17.