Man is cleared of all charges

Two charges of making a threat to kill and two assault charges against a 24-year-old man were dismissed on Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Phelim Leathem, Boconnell Lane, Lurgan, was aquitted on all the charges alleged to have happened on May 2 last year.

The charges were making a threat to kill a female, assault on the same female, making a threat to kill a male and assault on the same male occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The case was dismissed after a contested hearing.