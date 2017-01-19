Man is cleared of all charges

Two charges of making a threat to kill and two assault charges against a 24-year-old man were dismissed on Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Phelim Leathem, Boconnell Lane, Lurgan, was aquitted on all the charges alleged to have happened on May 2 last year.
The charges were making a threat to kill a female, assault on the same female, making a threat to kill a male and assault on the same male occasioning him actual bodily harm.
The case was dismissed after a contested hearing.
