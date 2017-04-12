Man to face drugs charges

A man arrested in Portadown yesterday morning (Tuesday) has been charged with drugs offences.

The 30-year-old is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 3.

He has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug and production of a class B controlled drug.

Police said the charges are in connection with the seizure of suspected herbal cannabis and cannabis oil during a search of a property in the Park Road area of Portadown in November 2016.

A 31-year-old man also arrested yesterday on suspicion of a number of drugs offences has been interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.