Man was found stimbling in street

A 45-year-old man who was stumbling on a Lurgan street on a number of occasions was fined £150 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for simple drunk.

The court heard that Andris Zivtins, Darkley Road, Armagh was seen stumbling on the road on multiple occasions in William Street, Lurgan.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client would apologise.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, wondered if ‘there were not enough alcoholics in this country without having to import them’.