Marking 170th anniversary of the worst year of the Famine in Lurgan

Remembering the 170th anniversary of the worst year of the Famine in Lurgan, there will be a special event at Shankill Cemetery.

Hosted by the Community Outreach Group the event, on October 21 at 2pm, aims to mark the 170th anniversary of Black ‘47.

The majority of those who perished were from the Protestant community.

Stage Aid will be performing some of the characters buried in Shankill graveyard. All are welcome.