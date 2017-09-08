Marking Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week

The Lurgan area is set to mark this year’s Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week, with a number of events taking place.

Coordinated by the Community Relations Council (CRC), it is running from Monday, September 18–Sunday, September 24, with more than 160 events taking place across Northern Ireland.

Twelve events are taking place in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough with events organised by, for example, Libraries NI, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, and the Tommy Makem Arts & Community Centre.

Events include a community fun day, youth disco and outdoor cinema event, all taking place at Lord Lurgan Community Park, as well as an Irish dance demonstration by the Maginn School of Irish Dance at Lurgan Library, Carnegie Street. For more information on events happening in the area, visit community-relations.org.uk