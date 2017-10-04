McAlinden calls for repair of footpath

A decision to reduce the speed limit currently in place along the Derrymacash Road from 40 mph to 30 mph has been welcomed.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “If properly enforced this change will make the road safer for pedestrians and the local residents.

“However, concerns remain about road safety given the poor state of the repair of the Derrymacash Road and footpath.

“I continue to press for repairs to this stretch of road and want to stress to Transport NI, that repairs and improvements to the road and footpath are urgent and I will continue to liaise with them. The badly damaged footpath is an accident waiting to happen.”