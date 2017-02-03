Meadow Lane quieter but patrols to continue

Police will once again be on patrol in the Meadow Lane and Garvaghy Road areas this weekend as part of their continuing efforts to deal with antisocial behaviour.

They will be using quad bikes and body worn video as part of the planned operation.

Inspector Leslie Badger said the area was quieter on Saturday with less anti-social behaviour than in previous weeks.

He said, “Police continued to have a presence in the area over the weekend. Officers continue to work in partnership with others in an attempt to resolve the situation.

“We would continue to ask to young people to consider the danger of getting caught up in the moment and the possible outcomes they could face if they are found committing any offences.

“I would ask all parents and guardians to make sure they know where their young people and to talk to them about possible consequences.”

The PSNI had warned last week that they would be adopting a zero-tolerance approach after consecutive weeks of trouble.

Two weeks ago, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for disorderly behaviour and three assaults on police, and another two drunk 15-year-olds had to be taken home by the PSNI.

Youth outreach workers, community representatives and members of various political parties have been working to stabilise the situation.

Letters have also been sent to all post-primary schools and owners of off licences have also been spoken to.