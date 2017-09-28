Meeting on Craigavon Senior High back on

A public meeting to discuss the future of Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High School will go ahead as planned tonight (Thursday, September 28) - following some scheduling confusion.

The meeting is being organised by local MLA Carla Lockhart, who had earlier today announced that it would have to be rescheduled after she was hospitalised for a wrist operation,

Within an hour of the announcement the meeting was postponed she took to social media to update the plans and say the meeting was back on.

It followed a post from lobby group Education Equality for Lurgan expressing the view the meeting should go ahead as there are other DUP members capable of holding such a meeting.

They said: “We received a message from Carla Lockhart at around noon today to say tonight’s meeting has been rescheduled. We hope this is not the case and that there are others in the DUP that are capable of holding such a meeting tonight.”

In a message to Ms Lockhart the group said: “We are quite disappointed at this turn of events so late in the day. We can’t help but feel there is some gamesmanship going on regarding this. We hope this is not the case.

“People make arrangements to attend these events ie. baby sitters, re-arranging work shifts etc as I’m sure you are well aware.

“We realise you have been in hospital for an operation but we ask that your party members proceed with this meeting as originally planned.

“We would hope that a Lurgan solution isn’t a lone crusade by yourself but that it has the support of the entire party and on that basis we expect all the locally elected representatives to be up to speed on the situation.”

Ms Lockhart denied there was any element of ‘gamesmanship’ to the original move: “I have just been released from hospital after an operation on my wrist and felt I needed a little more time to recuperate. However, I will persevere and the meeting will go ahead tonight as originally scheduled.”