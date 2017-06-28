Member of public reported driver

After a report from a member of the public police discovered that an 18-year-old man had been driving without having insurance.

Aurimas Penkauskas, Clounagh Road, Portadown, was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving while uninsured on July 30 last year.

For not having a driving licence he was fined £75.

The court heard that police received a report from a member of the public in relation to a drunken male getting into a car at Selshion Parade in Portadown.

When they arrived they spoke to two people at the vehicle and the description of the defendant matched that of the person who was seen driving the car.

When interviewed Penkauskas said he did not have a licence or insurance.

The defendant did not appear in court and a conviction was recorded in his absence.