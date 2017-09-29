Men released on bail

Two men arrested following a series of incidents in the Lurgan, Moira and Lisburn areas on Wednesday have been released on bail pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The men are aged 32 and 37.

A third man, aged 31, appeared in court today (Friday) charged with a number of offences. It is understood he is also due to appear in Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on November 16.

The arrests relate to a series of incidents in which a car, which had been reported driving erratically in Lisburn, rammed a police vehicle and made off.

According to police, it was pursued by police from Sprucefield to Lisnabilla Road, Moira, where it collided with barriers at a level crossing which were down to allow a train to pass.

The barriers were badly damaged and several train services were delays while the line was checked.

The car was then reported to be travelling through Moira village with extensive damage. Police discovered the vehicle crashed on the Clarehill Road, Moira, and the three occupants had made off over fields.

A further report was received that a black Nissan Navarra had been stolen as the result of a burglary a short distance away in Donaghcloney and had been involved in a collision on the Lough Road roundabout in Lurgan.

The three occupants were detained by officers from Auto Crime Team with assistance from members of the public, local police, Air Support Unit and Operational Support Department.