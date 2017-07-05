Missed direct debit leads to court date for uninsured driver

A missed direct debit payment meant that a 56-year-old man was not insured when he was driving on April 18 this year.

Daniel McCavigan, whose address was given as Manor Park, Lurgan, was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence came to light when he was driving in Market Street, Lurgan.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said it was one of those situations where his client was paying by direct debit and one of the payments was missed.

He added that police held the car and McCavigan had to pay £220 to have it released.