Mission worker to talk on Africa

Dr. Lyn Dowds of Craigavon, one of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s (PCI) global mission workers in Malawi, will be talking about her experiences and life in the African nation at a special evening meeting on Friday (November 10) in Hillhall Presbyterian Church, Lisburn at 7.30pm.

Joined by Stephen Cowan, who serves in Kenya, ‘Focus on Africa’ will also be an opportunity get an update on the South Sudan crisis, which was a factor leading to the launch earlier this year of the Moderator’s Special Appeal for East Africa, which since raised over £600,000 for the relief effort in the region.

Looking forward to the event, Rev. Uel Marrs, secretary to PCI’s Council for Global Mission said: “Working with partners in more than 25 countries around the world PCI has a continuing heart for global mission.

“On Friday (November 10) we have an opportunity to find out more about our sharing in God’s mission in Kenya and Malawi, where our global mission workers are serving alongside our partner churches and organisations. I look forward to giving an overview of developments in South Sudan and it will also be an opportunity to pray for our partners and global mission workers in the region.”

Dr. Dowds is Acting Medical Officer in Charge at David Gordon Memorial Hospital in Livingstonia, where her work includes undertaking surgery, staff training and administration.

The hospital is one of five hospitals run by PCI’s partner church, the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian, and is a 130-bed mission hospital, situated on top of the Livingstonia plateau in northern Malawi.

Dr. Dowds has been in the country with her husband Johnny and their two children since 2011,

Dr. Dowds will talk about her work and experiences in Malawi with Stephen Cowan, another of PCI’s global mission workers who has been serving in Kenya for the past 30 years with his wife Angelina.

“As disciples of Jesus Christ we are called to be a blessing to others, not just at home in Ireland, but overseas as well. PCI has a long tradition of overseas mission, which is supported by the sacrificial giving of Presbyterians at home,” Rev. Marrs explained.

“In addition to our 30 global mission workers the Church supports around the world, approximately 140 PCI members from 70 congregations who are also serving with around 30 independent mission agencies in over 55 countries worldwide,”