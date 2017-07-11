MLA hosts WWI funding event

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has hosted a first ever funding session with Heritage Lottery Fund around their £10,000 grant available for WW1 commemorations.

She said: “I am delighted with the response and aim to continue in this vein.”

Ms Lockhart said; “Tis was a hugely successful event with groups from all over Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge attending in half hour slots to find out more and develop their WW1 project.

“It included community groups, lodges, bands and church organisations all with one aim to commemorate and preserve the memory of those who paid the supreme sacrifice.

“It also was an opportunity for groups to put forward their projects whether it be looking at the fallen from their area or perhaps looking at the role of women in the war and the fact that so many of them had to take up jobs that were traditionally male roles at home whilst their husbands and sons went to war. “I would be confident that a number of the projects discussed with Heritage Lottery will come to fruition. A £10,000 grant for many of these groups will go a long way to meeting their needs.

“I am delighted with the response and aim to continue in this vein with regards to funding for community initiatives. I would like to thank James for his patience and commitment to the day and for his very comprehensive discussion with all of the groups who attended.”