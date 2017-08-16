Moira mum raising funds for hospital that saved her son’s life

A Moira woman is planning a fundraising night in support of the hospital where doctors saved her son’s life after he was seriously injured in a bike accident last year.

Amanda Russell and her family are organising the event in Broomhedge later this year to raise money for Helping Hand - a charity which provides equipment and research funding to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

“My son Bradlee had a bad accident in October 2016 when he was 13 years old,” Amanda explained.

“He fell off his bike which left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

“He was taken to the Children’s Hospital at The Royal where he underwent surgery that saved his life.

“We are just so thankful to the team of nurses and surgeons that worked with Bradlee that night, and as a token of thanks we are holding a charity night for Helping Hand.”

She added: “We will always be so thankful and grateful for what they did for Bradlee.

“The staff were absolutely brilliant; you couldn’t have asked for any better.

“If it wasn’t for them Bradlee wouldn’t be here today. We just want to thank the staff for everything they’ve done.”

Bradlee, who is now 14 and attends Beechlawn School in Hillsborough, is helping to organise the fundraising night.

Although he has made a good recovery from his injuries, he still has to attend hospital appointments for ongoing tests.

The charity night, which will feature live music, food, an auction and a raffle, will take place on October 7 in Leslie Memorial Orange Hall, Broomhedge.

Attendees will be asked for a £3 donation at the door, with all proceeds going to Helping Hand to support the vital work of staff at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.