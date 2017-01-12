More snow forecast for tonight and tomorrow in Northern Ireland

A yellow Met Office weather warning for snow remains in place for Northern Ireland to midnight.

According to the forecasters weather warning "snow showers, initially affecting Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland" have the "potential for disruption to transport networks with longer journey times".

Met Office

"Icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements are also possible," it adds.

The Met Office also reports that tonight there will be "wintry showers, merging to longer periods of sleet and snow".

"Clear periods and scattered wintry showers following later. There will be an ice risk in many areas. Northwesterly winds increasing gale force later. Minimum Temperature -1 °C."

Tomorrow (Friday) is forecast to have "wintry showers, frequent at first becoming fewer, lighter during the day with more in the way of sunshine".

Met Office foreecast

"Driest brightest weather from Fermanagh across to south Down. Strong winds easing. Maximum Temperature 4 °C," adds the Met Office website.

Meanwhile the forecasters indicate that the outlook for Saturday is "scattered rain, sleet and hill snow showers" but "otherwise tending to turn milder from the west with cloud and perhaps some patchy rain developing".

