Most common reason for flight delay compensation revealed

Was your flight delayed over the Easter break? If you’ve been sat twiddling your thumbs in the departure lounge over the holidays and hoping for a pay out your claim will be more successful if the delay is due to a technical glitch according to latest research.

The research, from the UK’s first flight delay compensation app airFair, found that nearly half (47 per cent) of claimants were successful when claiming for a delayed flight if due technical problems.

Bad weather affecting a connecting flight (27 per cent) and the knock-on effect of previous flights (9 per cent) also proved to be common problems.

Issues with the airport (6 per cent) and staffing problems (6 per cent) emerged as less likely occurrences but still contributing factors to some delays.

The research compared a sample of over 2,000 completed claims, and the reasons which airlines gave for delays when a compensation claim was paid.

Travelers not always claiming

A claim can be made if a flight is delayed for three hours or longer or if the flight is cancelled or overbooked by the airline.

“A high number of people who experience a delayed flight do not claim compensation, which is why we have highlighted the most common wins, as most of us have been faced with these causes at some point in our lives,” explains Will Smith, head of airFair.

Flight compensation is fixed, regardless of the cost of the flight, but the amount compensated by be as a result of the length of the delay and distance of the flight according to airFair.

The fixed amount of compensation varies between €250 (around £200) and €600 (around £480).

Will adds, “Passengers who have had their Easter getaway disrupted could be entitled to a sum of compensation, and with the airFair app it’s easier than ever to check if they are eligible with just their booking reference or flight number.”