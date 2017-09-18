Moves to tackle roundabout mess

Roads NI is carrying out a survey in a bid to tackle the confusion over the Flush Place roundabout.

Many motorists have been driven to distraction over which lane to take when entering and exiting the roundabout, particulary when coming from the Queen Street direction and making for Gilford or coming off Millennium Way to make for Waringstown.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart welcomed the commitment from Roads NI on the marking out of the Millennium Way/Gilford Road roundabout.

Ms Lockhart said: “With the placement of the new road there has been some confusion by motorists of where roads lead to and more importantly what is the correct lane of travel.

“Now after allowing traffic to utilise the area after the schools have returned the department arranged for surveyors to spend some time analysing the usage of the lanes in advance of some permanent road markings.

“I want to thank the department for looking at my request and coming back with a positive resolution. It is imperative that there is some road marking to ensure there is no confusion about which lanes are correct. I have had many complaints about the new roundabout being confusing and this will alleviate the problem once and for all.

“The directional road markings will be placed in early October. I trust this will bring a degree of safety back into travelling around this roundabout.”