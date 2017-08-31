Music & Food Festival this weekend

Music and food - now there’s a winning combination!

Following the success of last year’s 40th anniversary celebrations, Rushmere Shopping Centre will bring all the fun of the fair to Craigavon with its inaugural Music & Food Festival this week.

A combined celebration of the area’s local produce, its unique farming heritage and the toe tapping sounds of country music, the centre’s two-day Festival event will kick off this Friday, September 8 with a country music concert featuring local talent Cliona Hagan and Ritchie Remo.

A food fair with producers and suppliers from across the region will provide abundant opportunities for visitors to enjoy delicious food, succulent barbeques and thirst-quenching local ciders and craft beers.

Throughout Saturday, September 9, the Food Village will be in full swing with numerous activities for the whole family to enjoy while Downtown Country will be holding a roadshow with promotions and giveaways.

Martin Walsh, Centre Manager at Rushmere, said; “With the success of our 40th celebrations, we wanted to combine great music, fantastic local food and a real festival atmosphere to draw the crowds from the surrounding area and beyond. We are delighted to welcome Cliona and Ritchie to the stage in the upper car park for the Friday night.

“With the support of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, our showcase of some of the finest food from across Northern Ireland will help support the thriving industry of world-class produce we have to offer. With the Downtown Country roadshow on the Saturday there will be a family-friendly atmosphere all day, now all we need is the weather!”

The 30 producers and suppliers in the food village represent some of the leading restaurants and artisan producers across the region including Uluru, MacIvor’s Cider and Simply Irresistible where their wares will be available to sample and buy.

Tickets for the Friday evening concert and Food Village are available from the Customer Service Desk in the centre for £10 each or £25 for a family of four. The food village on Saturday is free and open to members of the public to visit. Opening times for the Festival are 4:30-9:30pm on Friday (ticketed entry only) and from 12 noon – 6pm on Saturday. For information visit www.rushmereshopping.com