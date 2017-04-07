National award for GAME store manager

Paul Mulholland, store manager at GAME in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre, has been recognised as Manager of the Year at the prestigious MCV Awards in London.

Now in their 15th successive year, the MCV Awards are the UK’s only computer and video games awards that recognise the publishing, retail, distribution, marketing, PR, events and media elements of the games industry.

After almost a decade with the company, Paul has worked his way through the ranks of GAME at the Rushmere store, starting as a seasonal team member in 2009 before assuming the position of manager three years ago.

Upon receiving his accolade, Paul said; “I am humbled and immensely proud to be named Manager of the Year and I thank my team for their hard work and support throughout the year and over the years, without which I wouldn’t be able to do my job.

“We pride ourselves as being one of the strongest stores in the company with our sales figures some of the best in the UK. We were the first store in Northern Ireland to sell over £10,000 worth of tech and will be the first to introduce a Game Arena in May 2017.”

Under Paul’s management, the Rushmere store has finished in the Top three in the UK for virtual reality demonstrations of over 300 stores and regularly holds competitions and gaming events to increase their social reach.

Martin Walsh, Centre Manager at Rushmere, said; “Paul and his team are consistently rated as one of the best performing and regarded of GAME stores and we are delighted that all his efforts have been recognised with this well-deserved award.

“They regularly attract cross-border trade from as far as Dublin and receive high praise whenever department or company bosses visit from GAME HQ.”