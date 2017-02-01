New era for Mount Zion

Several local charities and associations based at Lurgan’s Mount Zion House have united to form a new group - ‘Friends of Mount Zion’.

The group, invigorated by ambitious plans to rejuvenate the complex, aims to help make the venue more accessible to the public.

Plans are afoot to make Mount Zion, in Edward St, available to groups at evenings and weekends.

And they are planning to bring a wide range of sporting and leisure activities to the complex.

“Ideally we would see the complex in the future being used by sporting groups, and clubs who can hire rooms for a wide range of events. We have already begun negotiations with fitness instructors who have plans to set up at Mount Zion, and although the long term plan is to have a regular gym based at the building, the new opening hours would be appealing to a wider range of bodies.”

And the “Friends Of Mount Zion” group will be organising fundraising and awareness events, beginning with a “Lurgan Variety Performance” at Lurgan Golf Club on Friday February 17th.

A spokesperson for Mount Zion said: “The new start for Mount Zion is well underway, many of the groups based at the Edward Street complex have been doing fantastic work for a number of years, the new venture is aimed at bringing a greater social aspect to the centre and making the general public aware of what Mount Zion can offer.

“We will be launching several new projects over the coming months, and are in negotiations with a number of companies who are interested in opening new leisure facilities at Mount Zion.”

“The building while providing a range of crucial public services, has the potential to cater for many other groups and organisations, Mount Zion House is both spacious and very well maintained, and in the very near future will be open for business on extended hours.

“One of the new groups already confirmed to make use of Mount Zion’s newly revamped facilities is The Citizen’s Advice Bureau, who are expect to move in to their new ground floor offices at the Edward Street complex in the near future, Mount Zion is also expected to announce several projects based on their new “Friends of Mount Zion” group.

Several new offices will be made available at Mount Zion, at affordable rates.