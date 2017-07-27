New-look Sports Direct store set for opening

Have your say

The newly extended Sports Direct store is to open in Lurgan on Thursday, August 3.

The store will occupy a 13,841 sq ft site at the current premises in Market Street following the recent closure of Heatons.

Brands stocked will include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, Karrimor, USA Pro and Lonsdale and there will be dedicated areas for football, golf, outdoor, racquets, running and fashion.

A spokesperson for SportsDirect.com said, “We offer something for everybody and we’re very proud to open a store in a great location like Lurgan.

“The store is part of our commitment to developing elevated sports and lifestyle retail space, catering for greater integration of key brands.”

The company was established in 1982 and has more than 400 stores nationwide as well as a digital platform.