New paediatric unit ready to open next month, with name chosen by public

Construction has finished on the new paediatric building at Craigavon Area Hospital with the first of its services due to start in early October.

The outpatients service will be the first to open and it is hoped that inpatient wards and ambulatory services will be operational from early January.

The building, located in the car park in front of the hospital, also has a new name following an invitation to the public to come up with suggestions.

It will be known as ‘Blossom Children and Young People’s Centre’, a name chosen by a group of staff and service users from the many put forward.

The project, which is estimated to have cost around £15 million, is part of an overall plan to modernise hospital services for children and young people across the Southern Trust.

Work on the site has been ongoing since last February,

All planned paediatric surgery for the area will be centralised in a new purpose-designed centre at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, also due to open in early January.