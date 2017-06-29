New rector instituted at Shankill Church

Shankill Parish has a new Rector following the institution of Rev Mark Harvey to the role.

Rev Harvey is no stranger to Lurgan as his late father Maurice was Rector of Ardmore and Craigavon from 1979 to 1987 and he is a former pupil of Lurgan College.

Bishop Harold Miller instituted Rev Harvey at a service on Wednesday, June 28, and Mark’s brother–in–law, Rev Scott McDonald, gave the address. .

Ordained in 1993, Rev Harvey (age 52) served his curacy in St Columba’s, Portadown, and from 1996–2001 was rector of Monaghan. He then spent four years on the staff of CMS Ireland and was instituted rector of St Mary’s, Ballybeen, in May 2005.

A Canon of Down Cathedral, he has served as Clerical Honorary Secretary of Down since 2014 and Area Dean of Loughview since 2015.

He is married to Joanne, and they have a daughter, Lydia.

Prior to ordination, he worked as a primary school teacher in Bangor.

Speaking of his new appointment, Rev Harvey said: “We have loved our time at St Mary’s and forged many deep and lasting relationships during these past 12 years.

“God has been so gracious and we leave a vibrant church family in good heart. However, this call to Shankill has been so clear, and like Paul in Acts 20, we are ‘compelled by the Spirit’ to step out in faith.

“We are excited about what the Lord is going to do in and through his people in this great parish.

“Joanne and I would simply ask for your prayers, that he will equip us for all the challenges that lie ahead.”