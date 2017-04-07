New road layout for hospital as construction work continues

A new road layout will come into operation at the front of Craigavon Area Hospital from Tuesday to make way for the construction of a link corridor between the main hospital building and new Paediatric Unit.

Access for vehicles to the main entrance, emergency department and Ramone Building will be via a new link road off the main avenue, and a drop-off only policy will be strictly enforced at the main entrance.

A map of the site.

Pedestrian access from the maternity car park, the GP Out of Hours car park and the lower end of the site will be via the maternity entrance.

There will be a new dedicated blue light lane for emergency vehicles.

Vivienne Toal, of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, has asked road users to reduce speed, follow the signage and only park in designated spaces.

Pedestrians are also asked to keep to the pavements and signposted walkways.

She added, “As it is absolutely vital that emergency vehicles are given priority, we will have staff patrolling the site to ensure that access is not obstructed.

“To help make it easier to drop off elderly patients and those with mobility difficulties, we will have additional seating and wheelchairs available inside the main foyer.”