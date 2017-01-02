New Year brings new and exciting challenges, says DUP MLA

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart says the New Year will bring new and exciting challenges for her and her party in Upper Bann.

Looking forward to the next 12 months, she said: “At this time of year we often reflect on the year that has passed and look forward to the new and exciting challenges for the year ahead.

“So much has been achieved in the past year showcasing Upper Bann. We have witnessed sporting achievements, honours bestowed, and the DUP have secured job creation, business expansion and finance for community/sports and church groups. I look forward to more announcements in the very near future.”

She continued: “For me personally, having been selected by the DUP and running for the Northern Ireland Assembly was an immense privilege and I remain humbled by the overwhelming support I received in May 2016. It remains an honour to serve at the Assembly and I am committed to making Stormont relevant to everyday life and to demonstrate delivery through town centre regeneration schemes, finance for community events and initiatives, investment in infrastructure, assisting our farming community given that they remain the backbone of our economy and continuing to focus on job creation and growing our economy.”

Ms Lockhart added: “This year will bring challenges but I will be embracing them with as much energy, vigour and enthusiasm as I have in years gone by. Along with my DUP colleagues, we will tackle educational underachievement, endeavour to see investment in our healthcare system and continue to break down the many barriers that exist with services for children and young people with Special Educational Needs.

“I personally want to improve the provision for children and young people with special needs. Our schools estates need investment, particularly Craigavon Senior High School Lurgan campus, and it is our aim to focus on investment into our children’s educational wellbeing. We will be focusing on improving leisure and play provision for our children and young people. The DUP will be working at every level to improve and enhance the Upper Bann area for our citizens.

“I am proud to serve and will continue to work for all my constituents in the weeks and months that lie ahead.”