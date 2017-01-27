‘No link’ between care home closure and police investigation

There is no link between the closure of a Portadown care home and a police investigation into it, a health monitoring body has said.

The announcement that the privately-owned Glenview Care Home is closing was made today (Friday).

At the same time, police confirmed that an investigation is ongoing into allegations relating to the home.

But a spokesperson for the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) said the two were not linked.

He said, “RQIA is aware of a separate safeguarding investigation into a medication incident at Glenview Nursing Home, which is currently subject to an adult safeguarding investigation, led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

“Under the regional safeguarding policy (Adult Safeguarding Policy Prevention and Protection in Partnership, July 2015), RQIA has no direct role in the investigation. However, we will be kept advised of its outcome.”

A PSNI statement said the allegations are “being jointly investigated by detectives in the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch and specially trained social workers from Southern Health and Social Care Trust”.

It added, “The safeguarding of any vulnerable victim is a priority for the PSNI.”

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said the home had informed it of the planned closure.

He said, “The Trust is working closely with RQIA and the home to ensure a safe transfer of the residents to alternative accommodation.

“The Trust has assigned individual key workers to work closely with each of the residents of Glenview Private Care Home and their families to find alternative accommodation so they can receive safe, high quality care in a suitable environment which meets their individual needs.”

The RQIA is responsible for monitoring and inspecting the availability and quality of health and social care services in Northern Ireland.