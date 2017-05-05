Northway in Portadown closed

The Northway in Portadown is closed due to a lorry fire.
Police said the busy thoroughfare has been closed to traffic.
“Diversions are in place but delays are expected.” said the PSNI.
There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.
