Average Brit spends 20 months of life in a bad mood

The average Brit will spend one year and eight months of their life in a bad mood, a study has found.

Each day sees the average adult down in the dumps for a total of 41 minutes thanks to a bad night's sleep, technology problems, bad manners and the weather.

This means we spend almost five hours a week - or ten days of every year - in a grump.

Over the average adult lifetime, that's the equivalent of one year, eight months and 19 days spent in a bad mood.

A lack of money, cold calls and poor manners also put people in a bad mood.

It also emerged two thirds of people would admit to being a moody person.

Dr Jen Tan, a spokesman for A.Vogel Herbal Remedies which commissioned the research, said: "It's the everyday things that add up on a daily basis that grind us down; from technology not working to rudeness that affect our moods.

"It is surprising, however, to see that when you add it all up, it amounts to quite a large chunk of our time.

"Some bad moods are for justifiable reasons, but there are many small and seemingly insignificant things which can leave us feeling blue.

"Simply encountering someone with bad manners, or being stuck in traffic on the way to work can really set the tone of your mood for the rest of day.

Other bad moods can be put down to tiredness, feeling under the weather and fluctuating hormones due to PMS or the menopause."

The study, of 2,000 adults, found a bad night's sleep is most likely to be the cause of a bad mood, followed by technology problems, an argument with a partner and other people's lack of manners.

Rude staff came fifth, with a stressful day at work, having no money, rain and cold calls close behind,

Traffic jams completed the top ten.

Other causes of a bad mood include walking behind dawdlers, negativity, long queues and stepping in dog's mess.

US President-elect Donald Trump came in at number 24 in the list - ahead of PMS, people talking in the cinema and being hungover.

A simple cuddle was found to be the best way of breaking out of a bad mood, followed by laughing with a friend, going for a walk and listening to music.

Chocolate, a glass of beer or wine and an early night also help get over the blues.

Top 50 bad mood triggers

1. A bad night's sleep

2. Technology problems

3. An argument with your partner

4. Poor manners - please thank you, holding door open etc

5. Rude staff

6. A stressful day at work

7. Having no money

8. Rain

9. Cold calls

10. Traffic jams

11. An unexpected bill

12. Walking behind really slow people

13. Negativity

14. Cold weather

15. People bumping into you and not saying sorry

16. Call centres

17. Long queues in shops

18. Stepping in dog mess

19. Your boss

20. Getting splashed by a passing car

21. A late night

22. Hunger

23. Public transport delays

24. Being too hot

25. Jobsworths

26. Donald Trump

27. PMS

28. The items you want being out of stock

29. People talking loudly in the cinema

30. Bad weather on holiday

31. Clothes not fitting properly

32. Children not doing what they told

33. Not being appreciated at work

34. People using their phones while eating

35. Spilling something on a new item of clothing

36. Not having WiFi

37. Old people driving

38. Being hungover

39. People speaking loudly on the tube/train or bus in the morning

40. Getting in trouble at work

41. Shops being closed when you arrive

42. An inactive sex life

43. Missing a train

44. Having a bad hair day

45. Self-scanning tills in shops

46. Getting a bad spot

47. Running out of loo roll

48. Making a cup of tea only to find the milk has run out or gone off

49. Friends cancelling a social engagement

50. Piers Morgan

Bad mood breakers

1. A cuddle

2. Laughing with a friend

3. Going for a walk

4. Listening to music

5. Chocolate

6. A glass of wine/beer

7. Having a nice meal

8. A long hot bath

9. An early night

10. A lie in