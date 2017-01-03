Average Brit spends 20 months of life in a bad mood

The average Brit will spend one year and eight months of their life in a bad mood, a study has found.
Each day sees the average adult down in the dumps for a total of 41 minutes thanks to a bad night's sleep, technology problems, bad manners and the weather.
This means we spend almost five hours a week - or ten days of every year - in a grump.
Over the average adult lifetime, that's the equivalent of one year, eight months and 19 days spent in a bad mood.
A lack of money, cold calls and poor manners also put people in a bad mood.
It also emerged two thirds of people would admit to being a moody person.
Dr Jen Tan, a spokesman for A.Vogel Herbal Remedies which commissioned the research, said: "It's the everyday things that add up on a daily basis that grind us down; from technology not working to rudeness that affect our moods.
"It is surprising, however, to see that when you add it all up, it amounts to quite a large chunk of our time.
"Some bad moods are for justifiable reasons, but there are many small and seemingly insignificant things which can leave us feeling blue.
"Simply encountering someone with bad manners, or being stuck in traffic on the way to work can really set the tone of your mood for the rest of day.
Other bad moods can be put down to tiredness, feeling under the weather and fluctuating hormones due to PMS or the menopause."
The study, of 2,000 adults, found a bad night's sleep is most likely to be the cause of a bad mood, followed by technology problems, an argument with a partner and other people's lack of manners.
Rude staff came fifth, with a stressful day at work, having no money, rain and cold calls close behind,
Traffic jams completed the top ten.
Other causes of a bad mood include walking behind dawdlers, negativity, long queues and stepping in dog's mess.
US President-elect Donald Trump came in at number 24 in the list - ahead of PMS, people talking in the cinema and being hungover.
A simple cuddle was found to be the best way of breaking out of a bad mood, followed by laughing with a friend, going for a walk and listening to music.
Chocolate, a glass of beer or wine and an early night also help get over the blues.
Top 50 bad mood triggers
1. A bad night's sleep
2. Technology problems
3. An argument with your partner
4. Poor manners - please thank you, holding door open etc
5. Rude staff
6. A stressful day at work
7. Having no money
8. Rain
9. Cold calls
10. Traffic jams
11. An unexpected bill
12. Walking behind really slow people
13. Negativity
14. Cold weather
15. People bumping into you and not saying sorry
16. Call centres
17. Long queues in shops
18. Stepping in dog mess
19. Your boss
20. Getting splashed by a passing car
21. A late night
22. Hunger
23. Public transport delays
24. Being too hot
25. Jobsworths
26. Donald Trump
27. PMS
28. The items you want being out of stock
29. People talking loudly in the cinema
30. Bad weather on holiday
31. Clothes not fitting properly
32. Children not doing what they told
33. Not being appreciated at work
34. People using their phones while eating
35. Spilling something on a new item of clothing
36. Not having WiFi
37. Old people driving
38. Being hungover
39. People speaking loudly on the tube/train or bus in the morning
40. Getting in trouble at work
41. Shops being closed when you arrive
42. An inactive sex life
43. Missing a train
44. Having a bad hair day
45. Self-scanning tills in shops
46. Getting a bad spot
47. Running out of loo roll
48. Making a cup of tea only to find the milk has run out or gone off
49. Friends cancelling a social engagement
50. Piers Morgan
Bad mood breakers
1. A cuddle
2. Laughing with a friend
3. Going for a walk
4. Listening to music
5. Chocolate
6. A glass of wine/beer
7. Having a nice meal
8. A long hot bath
9. An early night
10. A lie in