Top toys for Christmas 2017

Smyths Toys Superstores have revealed their top toys list for this Christmas. This list consists of some classics that children are familiar with including LEGO, NERF, Paw Patrol and PJ Masks in addition to some brand new toys from some of the biggest brands.

Sinead Byrne, Joint Head of Marketing at Smyths Toys shared her thoughts on Smyths Toys Superstores top toys selection this year; “We are excited about our unique selection of this year's hottest toys. In addition to some familiar classiscs including LEGO, NERF and Our Generation, it is great to see some new innovative products feature this year such as Cosmo from Anki and Tyler the Playful Tiger.”

All of these amazing toys feature in the new Smyths Toys catalogue and are available in all of their stores nationwide. Pick up your FREE copy of their catalogue in-store and browse their full range of products with over 300 pages of inspiration.

To coincide with their top toys selection, Smyths Toys and Canterbury Travel are offering one lucky family the chance to meet Santa Claus and all eight of his reindeer in his Arctic homeland in the North Pole. The winner and their family will get to meet Santa Claus in addition to experiencing a host of traditional Arctic activities such as a classic sleigh ride pulled by huskies and reindeer. Visit www.Smythstoys.com for more details on how to enter.