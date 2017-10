Reports are coming in of a road blocked due to a fallen tree as ex-Hurricane Ophelia strikes.

One local woman said a tree is blocking the road on the Moira Road near Magheralin.

“A lot of fallen branches and debris on road,” she said, adding it was causing traffic tailbacks.

Another man said the tree fell between Dollingstown and Magheralin just after 12.15pm and urged people to be careful.