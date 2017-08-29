‘Outstanding GCSE results at college’

The Headmaster of Lurgan College has expressed his delighted at yet another set of outstanding performances by Year 12 pupils in their GCSE examinations.

With almost every pupil in the year group achieving the top grades of A*-C in at least five subjects, which is well in excess of the NI Grammar School average, this is another ‘remarkable year of academic success at the 14-19 selective grammar school’.

Some of the top performing GCSE pupils at Lurgan College following the release of results last Thursday. Also included is school principal, Mr Trevor Robinson. INLM34-203.

The 100% pass rate meant that, once again, not a single fail grade was recorded in any of the numerous subjects offered at GCSE.

Mr Trevor Robinson said: “Carrying on the College Walk school’s renowned tradition of academic excellence, seven extremely gifted pupils secured 11 A*/A grades each. Such is the academic ability of pupils who commit year on year to the very successful Dickson Plan system of education with its unique system of academic selection at age 14.

“The 2017 cohort of Year 12 pupils has produced some of the very best GCSE performances, both individually and collectively, in the College’s illustrious 144-year history.

“I commend and congratulate our hard-working pupils, their highly dedicated teachers and their very supportive parents on these commendable examination performances.

Lurgan College principal, Mr Trevor Robinson pictured with 5 of the 7 pupils who each achieved 11 A*/A grades in their GCSE exams. Included from left are, Karolina Janus, Michael Newton, Jon Woods, Joel Davison and Julia McCleary. INLM34-205.

“Once again I wish to share our pupils’ success with our committed colleagues in Lurgan Junior High School and in our local feeder primary schools who continue to furnish year on year our 14-19 selective Grammar School with able, mature and conscientious pupils of the very highest academic ability.”

Grades A* and A accounted for around half of the total grades achieved (compared to the NI average of just 29%) while the 96% A*-C pass rate was also much higher than the NI average of just 79%. Another very pleasing statistic is that 94% of the pupils obtained at least seven GCSEs at grades A*-C, which, again, is well above the NI grammar school average.

Top performing pupils included former Carrick PS pupil, Karolina Janus and former King’s Park pupil, Sophie Kinkaid, who secured 11 straight A* grades.

The following pupils were awarded 11 straight A*/A grades: Alexandra Carson, Joel Davison (both King’s Park PS), Julia McCleary (Ballinderry PS), Michael Newton and Jon Woods (both Waringstown PS).

Lurgan College principal, Mr Trevor Robinson pictured with twins Rachel and Nathan Armstrong who both achieved straight As in their GCSE exams. Rachel received 8 A* and 1 A grades and Nathan received 9 A* and 1 A grades. INLM34-204.

The following pupils secured 10 straight A*/A grades: Beth Cairns (Waringstown PS), Gareth Dawson (Carrick PS), Lois Dundas (Moira PS), Hannah Ferguson (Dickson PS), Adam Hilditch (Waringstown PS), Peter Hutchinson (Waringstown PS), Timothy Millen (King’s Park PS), Lucy Pickering (Carrick PS), Hannah Trew (King’s Park PS), Jack Turkington (Waringstown PS) and Jordan Walker (King’s Park PS).

Nathan Armstrong (Donaghcloney PS), Hannah Gorman (Carrick PS), Anna Phillippi (Waringstown PS), Kelsey Rankin (King’s Park PS) and Caitlin Welsh (Waringstown PS) all recorded nine A*/A grades.

The following pupils achieved eight A*/A grades: Rachel Armstrong (Donaghcloney PS), Chloe Edge (Carrick PS), Chloe Gillis (King’s Park PS), Leah Hall (King’s Park PS), Sophie McCullough (Poytnzpass PS), Sarah Patterson (Maralin PS) and Bethan Pollard (Maralin PS).

Alexander Burns (Drumgor PS), Anna Cairns (Bleary PS), Emma Cardwell (Ballinderry PS), Harry Devlin (Moira PS), Harry McDowell (King’s Park PS), Lucy Mulligan (King’s Park PS) and Rebekah Walker (King’s Park PS) secured seven A*/A grades.