Owen’s coffee morning for charity

Owen Matchett is hosting a coffee morning at Williams Estate Agents in aid of ‘Yellow Ribbon’.

Owen is taking part with his partner Eileen Creaney in Portadown Cares Strictly Come Dancing competition and they are raising money to take part in the event.

The coffee morning is being held on Saturday 4th February from 9.30am to noon and everyone is welcome.

The Portadown pair will be taking part in the dance competition on February 24 and 25.

Owen (43) has backed the suicide prevention charity ‘Yellow Ribbon’ while Eileen Creaney (53) who works in Portadown Tescos, has chosen the ‘Make a Wish’ charity. The mum-of-four chose this charity as her son Jason was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 15. He made a full recovery but Eileen still wants to help other young people who have serious diagnoses.