Pair in court over insurance mix-up

A 33-year-old man who thought he was insured to drive a vehicle belonging to another person was banned last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court on the tot up points system.

Andrew Robert McGaffin, Parkstown Lane, Gilford, admitted driving without insurance on May 7 this year and failing to wear a seat belt.

For the seat belt offence he was fined £75.

He was fined £350, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points for not having insurance.

With six points already on his licence on the tot up system he was banned from driving for six months.

At the same court Tanja Shields (33), Parkstown Lane, Gilford, admitted permitting McGaffin to drive without insurance.

She was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

The court heard that just before 7pm police saw McGaffin not wearing a seat belt while driving in Bridge Street, Dromore. Shields was a front seat passenger.

Investigations showed that McGaffin was not a named driver on the policy but he said he was covered under another policy.

However, he was a named driver on that policy and was not the policy holder.

Shields confirmed she had given him permission to drive the vehicle.

Both defendants appeared in court and pleaded guilty themselves to the offences.

Shields said that there was a misunderstanding and she had now put McGaffin on the policy so it would not happen again.

McGaffin said that he thought he was insured.