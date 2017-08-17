Parents locked in car while son banged on the driver’s window

The parents of a 45-year-old man were locked in a car while their son banged on the driver’s window, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Philip Archer, Glenfield Road, Lurgan, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted common assault and disorderly behaviour on June 18 this year.

The court heard that police were contacted by the defendant’s father saying their son had been verbally abusive to him and his wife.

The injured party said he was in fear of his son and police attended at Glenfield Road.

They saw the injured party and his wife sitting in a car with the doors locked and Archer was banging on the driver’s window shouting at his parents and other members of the public.

He then became abusive towards police and was arrested.

He continued to be aggressive and abusive towards police.

A solicitor representing Archer said his client had been in custody since June 19.

He added that there was no actual violence but the defendant accepted his behaviour put his father in significant fear.

During the eight week period Archer had been in custody his parents had visited him, said the solicitor.

He explained that drink was a problem for the defendant and his parents were concerned about him.

He accepted his behaviour was totally wrong.

Archer was sentenced to two months in custody on each offence and ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

The sentences are to run concurrently.