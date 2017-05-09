Park group calls for consultation

The Save Craigvon City Park Group has contacted the local council requesting a public consultation on the future of the park.

The group said it was acting on behalf of “the 4,000+ residents of Craigavon, and the users of Craigavon City Park who have signed our petition to halt development at the South Lake Site”.

In February the group staged a protest against the redevelopment of land at Craigavon Lakes just prior to a meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council - with plans for a new campus for the Southern Regional College at particular issue.

The group was set up to oppose the building of the new campus on the site.

It is accusing the council of “arrogance and disrespect”, claiming there are plans to sell off even more land at the park than was previously thought.

It pointed to a brochure published by the council late last year which highlights development opportunities in the area - including land at the city park site.

The latest move follows a leaflet distributed on behalf of the Southern Regional College highlighting its plans for the new campus.