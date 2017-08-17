Parking attendants kept busy in town

Lurgan is the 14th most ticketed town in the province, according to the latest figures.

From April to June this year a total of 348 on-street parking tickets were issued in the town - compared to 332 in the previous three months.

Neighbouring Portadown was 11th on the list with 480 tickets issued (compared to 552 January to March) and Banbridge was 15th on 342 (unchanged from the previous quarter).

Going out of the town Moira had 40 tickets issued during the quarter and Gilford maintained its unblemished record with no tickets issued.

Obviously topping the list for on-street fines was Belfast with 9,796 tickets issued while Newry placed second with 1,693.

In terms of off-street parking fines the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area was fourth out of the 11 council areas.

Lurgan got off fairly lightly in the borough in this respect with 106 notices issued in April to June (265 for the year to date).

Portadown took more of a hammering with 375 tickets issued in the three month period - making them the third most ticketed town in the council area.

However, for the year to date they are the most ticketed town in the borough with 752 fines issued.

Banbridge had 260 tickets April to June (484 for the year to date) while Armagh had 272 notices (546 for the year so far).

Dromore got off lightest of all with no tickets issued for off-street parking at all this year.

In total there were 1.011 tickets issued for off-street parking infractions during the three month period across the council area.