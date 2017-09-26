Paying homage to local heroes laid to rest in USA

Lurgan & Brownlow RBL Chairman Roberta McNally and her husband George paid homage to two war heroes on behalf of Lurgan & Brownlow Branch while visiting Washington DC USA.

A wreath was laid at the resting place of Richard Large in Arlington National Cemetery.

Richard was a GI who was stationed in Lurgan during World War Two.

He met and married Ivy Rollin from Ann Street Lurgan.

They later left Northern Ireland and settled in the USA to raise their family.

Ivy still lives in Florida close to her sister Hazel Comerford .

They also laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to Field Marshall Sir John Dill, GCB, CMG, DAO.

Sir John Dill was born in Lurgan back in December 1881.

He served in both WW1 and WW2 where he played a very significant role as the senior British representative.

Amongst his many awards Sir John was Mentioned in Dispatches eigh times.

He is the only non American to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Roberta McNally RBL Chairman said: “It was quite a humbling experience to visit Arlington and pay tribute to these brave men.

“Laying the wreath on Richard’s grave was personal to me as he was married to my mothers cousin.

“We must never forget the sacrifice of our own British servicemen but also the bravery and sacrifice of our allies.”