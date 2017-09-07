Penalty points for no insurance

Six penalty points were imposed on a 43-year-old woman last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.
Paula Winifred Gontad, Cypress Gardens, Lurgan, was also fined £200.
The court heard that on June 8 this year at 9.30pm police on patrol in the Lurgan area saw a car being driven by the defendant in Soye Gardens. She admitted she did not have insurance
The defendant appeared in court and pleaded guilty.
