Pensioner glad to be alive after car collides with tree

An elderly man who was involved in a road crash on Sunday has said he is grateful to everyone who stopped to help him.
Larry Godson, from Portadown, sustained a badly injured eye and cracked ribs and is in quite a lot of pain.
But his grandson Neo Godson said the pensioner is very thankful to be alive given the seriousness of the accident.
Mr Godson’s car struck a tree on the Portadown off-slip of the M1 motorway.
Police said a number of women pulled together to drag the tree off the car.
In a post on their Facebook page, the police thanked all the motorists who stopped to help.
Police, Fire Brigade and the Ambulance Service attended the scene.
