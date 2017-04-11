Search

Police action at Francis St is welcomed

Liam Mackle at St Francis' Primary School.

Police action to clampdown on irresposnible parking outside St Francis’ Primary School has been welcomed.

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle has welcomed the PSNI enforcement measures outside the school.

A community meeting was held recently to discyss the problem and Cllr Mackle said: “The ongoing situation with parents parking irresponsibly on footpaths outside the primary school has escalated.

“As such local PSNI officers will now issue tickets to those drivers parking in a manner that places pedestrians, of whom many are young children, in danger.”

He went on: “St Paul’s chapel ground remains available to those bringing children to and from school, however, a significant number of people fail to make use of this.

“I would call on all parents to take a responsible approach and use the chapel facilities.

“I have also contacted Transport NI about traffic calming measures for Francis Street and am awaiting their response.”