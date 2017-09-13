Police appeal after cars damaged

Police have appealed for information after several cars were damagedin the Ballyoran area of Portadown on Monday night (September 11).

If you saw someone in the area, potentially with keys, a knife, or some other sharp implement, please call upolice on 101. The incident number is 585 of 12/09/17.

Alternatively you can speak completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with any info you have.

A spokesman said: “A serious number of people may be out of pocket because of this. If you know anything, do the right thing.”