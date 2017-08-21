Police appeal after family home attacked for fourth time

A house in Crawford Park, Portadown, has been attacked for the fourth time in three weeks, in what police are treating as a hate crime.

Writing on the PSNI Facebook page, police said, “The people who live there had their house, yet again, attacked by cowards who then disappeared into the night.

“The right-minded majority in the community do not want this. The local residents do not want this. The fact that the attackers were only brave enough to hide in the shadows before scurrying off afterwards shows that they themselves know that they don’t have the support to do this and that what they are doing is wrong.”

They are appealing for information about the attacks on what they describe as “a family home”. The number to ring is 101, quoting incident number 89 of 20/08/17, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.