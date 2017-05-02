Police appeal after serious assault

Police are investigating an assault in the William Street area of Lurgan, which happened in the early hours of Monday, May 1.

Police received reports that at 2am a man was standing outside licenced premises when a group of men got out of a red car and assaulted him.

The victim sustained injuries to his mouth and arms.

Police said there may have been several people in the vicinity at the time as this was a Bank-Holiday weekend.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or may have any information relating to it contact officers at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 144 01/05/17.

Alternatively witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.