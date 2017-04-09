Police appeal after ‘significant quantity’ of cash found at Tesco, Lurgan

A ‘significant quantity’ of cash has been found at Tesco’s store, Lurgan, and handed in to police.

No details are available regarding the exact quantity or the item the money was found within as these area specific details only the owner would know.

Any member of the public who has lost money in the vicinity of the store yesterday (Saturday) or anyone who knows of someone who has lost money while visiting the area, should contact local police on 101, or call to the station in person between 11am and 7pm.

Lurgan police have said that callers will have to tell them how much was lost and roughly the denomination of the notes.

They also praised the finder of the cash. “The majority of folk out there are decent honest people. This is testament to that.”