Police appeal: Do you recognise this dog or know its owner?

Police have appealed for the owner of this dog to get in touch with them.

Posting on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, police wrote: "We need your assistance again, folks.

"Do you recognise this dog? Have you got up this morning to find your beloved pet missing?

"We have these (sic) wee one with us here in Lurgan. If you can help us identify the owner please get in touch asap."

Police asked respondents to quote reference number 47 03/10/17 or call them on 101 with any details.