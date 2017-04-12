Police appeal for information following robbery

Following reports of an incident which is alleged to have taken place at Mourneview Community Centre Lurgan on Tuesday morning, the PSNI released a statement.

Police in Lurgan are appealing for information following a robbery at commercial premises in the Pollock Drive area on April 11.

Inspector Brian Mills said: “At around 9.30am, police received a report that sometime between 8.45am and 9.30am, a woman had fallen in the kitchen and was knocked unconscious. When the woman came round, she discovered her handbag had been stolen.

We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact Police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 140 of the 11/04/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The Mourneview and Grey Estate Community Association facebook page also asked for anyone with information to pass it on to the police saying: “Did you see anybody running out of the centre from around the side.”

They also added: “If anyone has seen anything can you either contact the PSNI on 101 or contact ourselves to pass any information on. We have called down to see the girl and would appreciate any help.”